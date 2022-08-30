Presidency says ‘bandits on the run’ after renewed offensive by military forces

The Presidency has lauded the Nigerian security agencies and the current administration over the renewed offensive against banditry and terrorism across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President Buhari, titled, “Security Update And Report: Bandits, Terrorists And Warlords — Neutralised, Eliminated And Wasted.”

According to Adesina, the past month had witnessed the elimination of four notorious bandit warlords who repeatedly unleashed chaos on citizens across the country.

The Presidency further noted that “the bandits are on the run” with “the entire Northern Region gradually breathing a sigh of relief.”

The statement reads, “In the past four weeks in the month of August 2022, four (4) notorious bandit warlords have been neutralised and wasted. Bandits attacks have been negligible and altogether ceased. But the battle is not over.

“Finally the tables are turning. Bandits are on the run. The entire Northern Region is gradually breathing a sigh of relief. And the reverberations of the current onslaught by our patriotic military forces will soon reach every corner of our dear nation.

“Not too long now – every nook and cranny held bound by this satanic vermin birthed from the very cauldron of hades, will be expelled. This terror and horror unleashed on our once secure and peaceful nation is finally on its way out.”

Reported security incident breaches show the Northern regions experienced 65% of the total security incidents in Nigeria in the first quarter of 2022, with 2,331 fatalities.

Bandits are largely responsible for stoking violence and insecurity in these regions.

