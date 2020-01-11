Presidency says Buhari’s daughter has every right to use Presidential Jet for private function

The Presidency has responded to Nigerians criticising President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter for using the Presidential jet for her private functions.

Hanan Buhari was said to have used the Presidential jet to attend a private function in Bauchi State last Thursday.

Many Nigerians have taken to the social media to criticise her action.

But responding in a message on Saturday, Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu said that the immediate family members of the president had the right to use the Presidential jet.

He added that before even using the Presidential jet, that Hanan got her father’s approval and that Buhari informed the National Security Adviser about it.

“It’s true that a member of the First Family was flown to Bauchi yesterday on a mission duly authorised. It wasn’t an impromptu or improper trip because it followed normal procedure. The Presidency informed the National Security Adviser of the mission who in turn informed the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet.

“The normal practice in existence for a long time is that the Presidential Air fleet is available to the President and the first family and four others. These four are the Vice President, the Senate President the Speaker and any other person(s) authorised by the President,” Shehu said.

