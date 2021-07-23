Politics
Presidency says critics would have mocked Buhari if NAF pilot died during jet crash
The Presidency has floated that some critics and state actors would have mocked and criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration if Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, had been killed after his jet was shot down by bandits in Zamfara on Sunday.
Ripples Nigeria had reported how Dairo was able to exit the aircraft and ingeniously deploy his parachute which saved his life and was able to escape from the bandits.
Consequently, in his article titled ‘May God Bless Our Troops’, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said some Nigerians would have mocked Buhari had the pilot died.
An excerpt from the article reads, “Imagine what could have happened if the evil guys got him. They would have killed him worse than you do to a snake, butchering and dismembering him. And they would have recorded it and put it on social media.
“Evil hearts would then start sharing it, deriving a pernicious joy in it all, thinking it was the Buhari administration they were undoing. Really? No, they would only be betraying their lack of humanity, and avowing their loyalty to the devil, that father of all liars and wicked souls.”
Read also: Buhari has achieved a lot with meagre resources —Presidency
The Presidential aide further implored Nigerians to be more appreciative of the efforts of the military towards ridding the country of criminals and terrorists.
“When we sleep at night and cuddle our wives (or husbands, or pillows, as the case may be), these troops are out on the frontlines, keeping the night watch, and ensuring we enjoy our sleep. When it rains, and we crawl under the blankets, or it shines hot enough to boil the Devil, and we turn our air conditioning to the coldest, these soldiers are out there, under the elements, fighting to keep our country whole,” the President’s spokesman said.
Adesina also frowned at the incessant insults being showered on the troops despite their best efforts.
“They say bandits are winning the war, and insurrectionists are running rings around them. They rejoice when soldiers get killed. Those who have never even downed a bird with a catapult all their lives, run their mouths off our gallant troops, who sacrifice so much for the country. Pity,” he noted.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....