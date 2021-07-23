Presidency says critics would have mocked Buhari if NAF pilot died during jet crash

The Presidency has floated that some critics and state actors would have mocked and criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration if Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, had been killed after his jet was shot down by bandits in Zamfara on Sunday.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how Dairo was able to exit the aircraft and ingeniously deploy his parachute which saved his life and was able to escape from the bandits.

Consequently, in his article titled ‘May God Bless Our Troops’, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said some Nigerians would have mocked Buhari had the pilot died.

An excerpt from the article reads, “Imagine what could have happened if the evil guys got him. They would have killed him worse than you do to a snake, butchering and dismembering him. And they would have recorded it and put it on social media.

“Evil hearts would then start sharing it, deriving a pernicious joy in it all, thinking it was the Buhari administration they were undoing. Really? No, they would only be betraying their lack of humanity, and avowing their loyalty to the devil, that father of all liars and wicked souls.”

Read also: Buhari has achieved a lot with meagre resources —Presidency

The Presidential aide further implored Nigerians to be more appreciative of the efforts of the military towards ridding the country of criminals and terrorists.

“When we sleep at night and cuddle our wives (or husbands, or pillows, as the case may be), these troops are out on the frontlines, keeping the night watch, and ensuring we enjoy our sleep. When it rains, and we crawl under the blankets, or it shines hot enough to boil the Devil, and we turn our air conditioning to the coldest, these soldiers are out there, under the elements, fighting to keep our country whole,” the President’s spokesman said.

Adesina also frowned at the incessant insults being showered on the troops despite their best efforts.

“They say bandits are winning the war, and insurrectionists are running rings around them. They rejoice when soldiers get killed. Those who have never even downed a bird with a catapult all their lives, run their mouths off our gallant troops, who sacrifice so much for the country. Pity,” he noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions