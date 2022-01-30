Presidency slams ‘mischievous’ criticism by PDP over Buhari’s cancelled trip to Zamfara

The Presidency has slammed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari on his cancelled visit to Zamfara few days ago.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by a media aide to the President, Garba Shehu, who accused the PDP of being mischievous.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the PDP criticised the sudden cancellation of the president’s trip to Zamfara, rejecting the reason of bad weather as advanced by the presidency for aborting the trip.

However, Shehu stated that this stance by the PDP showcased an ignorance in the schedule of the President especially “for a party that held that office for 16 years or an act that smacks of mischief.”

He added: ”Whatever be the case, there must be a limit to trivialization.

”All over the world, Commanders-in-Chief, serving or even those that have left office cannot hop into a car and go anywhere they want, at any time of the day. In the United States, for instance, a law going as far back as 1958 prevents past Presidents from traveling on public roads without assured security (how much more of serving Presidents).

”When roads are closed for presidential movements here and elsewhere, consideration is also given to the safety of other road users, not just that of the President or even Governor.

READ ALSO: PDP mocks Buhari for calling off planned Zamfara trip

”The statement on the issue by the PDP attacking the President for not making it to Gusau without this being planned ahead of the journey is shameful and disgraceful for a party that held the presidency of the country in the past. What is their own record?”

The spokesman further picketed the PDP for peddling lies in order to score cheap political goals.

”It is sad for the country that the bankruptcy of issues have forced the PDP, so-called leading opposition party, to hang on to life by only telling lies. And their caravan of falsehood has moved even more speedily following the inauguration of their not-so-new national executive at the end of last year.

”It is equally important that local political actors who have seized upon the cancellation of the visit to describe it as a victory for this or that faction of the party, accompanied by songs, lyrics, and videos to know that their joy is a short-lived one. As he promised in that broadcast, the visit to Gusau by the President is only a matter of time.

”Given the right conditions of the weather and all other things, he will return, and in time to accomplish his mission,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now