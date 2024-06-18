Presidency slams Obi for criticizing new presidential jet plan

The Presidency has responded to Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s criticism of the Federal Government’s plan to buy new aircraft for the presidential fleet, calling his comment “insensitive” and wondering if he would rather have the President’s life jeopardized by flying faulty aircraft.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said: “Does Peter Obi want the President dead? Is that his wish? Does he want him to continue moving around in a rickety plane and die like the VP of Malawi and Iran President? Let him tell us. This is a basic thing any sane government will do. You can’t toy with your President’s welfare.”

Onanuga added that the current plane was bought over 20 years ago and had developed problems, forcing the President to travel on a commercial airline from Saudi Arabia to the UK. He stated that the National Assembly had recommended replacing the aircraft, and it was not a luxury but a necessity.

It will recalled that Peter Obi had described the plan as “unacceptable” and “insensitive” to the suffering of Nigerians, citing the country’s economic crisis and poverty.

The Presidency, however, dismissed his comments as “unnecessary” and “shameless”.

