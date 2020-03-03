Latest Politics Top Stories

Presidency subjects Aso Rock visitors, workers to coronavirus screening

March 3, 2020
The fear of coronavirus has forced the Presidency to embark on a preventive measure to keep the country’s seat of power free of the deadly disease.

Currently, every visitor to the Presidential Villa and its workers are subjected to thorough screening immediately they step into the complex main reception hall.

Health workers at the reception ensure that the workers and visitors’ temperature are checked before they are allowed entrance to the seat of power.

Nigeria recorded its first case of coronavirus last Friday after an Italian tested negative to the disease.

