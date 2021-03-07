Presidency unveils list of ‘Buhari’s Women’ to mark Women’s Day | Ripples Nigeria

The Presidency on Sunday unveiled the checklist of “The Buhari Women” as part of activities marking this year’s International Women’s Day.

The International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, in statement in Abuja listed 50 out of several Nigerian women currently in leadership positions in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said the International Women’s Day celebration provides ample opportunity for the Federal Government to reflect on how Buhari honours the womenfolk.

Adesina said: “Here is a checklist of “The Buhari Women,” just few of them:

– Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning

– Sadiya Umar Farouq, Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and

Social Development

– Pauline Tallen, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs

– Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment

– Sharon Ikeazor, Honourable Minister of State for Environment

– Gbemisola Saraki, Honourable Minister of State for Transportation

– Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Honourable Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

– Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

– Mariam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President

– Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, and

Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC)

– Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and

Control (NAFDAC)

– Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)

– Abike Dabiri–Erewa, Chairperson and CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

– Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD)

– Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO)

– Aisha Dahir-Umar, Director-General, National Pension Commission

– Jummai A.M. Audi, Chairperson, Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC)

– Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC)

– Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive of New Partnership for Africa’s

Development (NEPAD), Nigeria

– Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator/CEO, SERVICOM

– Folashade Joseph, Managing Director, Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation (NAIC)

– Cecilia Gaya, Director-General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON)

– Ronke Sokefun, Chairperson, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)

– Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

– Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli, Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Sovereign

Investment Authority (NSIA)

– Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable

Development Goals (SDGs)

READ ALSO: Buhari trusts women more than men —Presidency

– Oge Modie, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Strategic Communications

– Moji Rhodes, Senior Special Assistant on Social Development and Humanitarian Affairs

– Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Micro Enterprises, Bank of Industry (Oversees the

Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP)

– Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank

– Omolola Abiola-Edewor, Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)

– Imaan Sulaiman–Ibrahim, Director-General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in

Persons (NAPTIP)

– Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, and INEC Federal

Commissioner-nominee

– Dr. Yosola Akinbi – Senior Technical Adviser, National Economic Council (NEC) (Office of

the Vice President)

– Dr. Balikisu Saidu, Senior Special Assistant Legal, Research and Compliance Issues (OVP)

– Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi – Senior Special Assistant – Rule Of Law (OVP)

– Foluso Idumu, Senior Special Assistant On Administration (OVP)

– Lanre Shasore, Senior Special Assistant On Coordination & Planning (OVP)

– Dr. Ebi Awosika, Senior Technical Assistant On Community Engagements (OVP)

– Olaolu Beckley, Special Assistant On Documentation (OVP)

– Edewede Akhidenor – Special Assistant, Administration (OVP)

– Nkoli Anyaoku– Special Assistant, Administration (OVP)

– Dr. Lilian Idiaghe – Special Assistant, Legal (OVP)

– Tolani Alli – Special Assistant On Visual Communications (OVP)

– Toyosi Onalapo – Special Assistant On Community Engagements

– Haijya Halima Bawa – Special Assistant On Community Engagements

– Nonye Ojekwe – Special Assistant On Community Engagements

– Koko Iyamusa – Special Assistant Administration (Wife of the VP)

– Fakorede Omotayo Basirat- Special Assistant On Special Duties

– Omotayo Rachael Omowunmi – Special Assistant On Household & Social.

Join the conversation

Opinions