Presidency warns Adeboye, others over comments on Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

The Presidency has warned Nigerians asking President Muhammadu Buhari to take certain actions in order to avoid the country’s break up.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye had at the weekend said it was time Nigeria was restructured or allowed to break up. The view expressed by the cleric has been a recurring one, as many other Nigerians had made similar submissions.

But apparently responding to those views in a statement on Sunday, the Senior Special Assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari will not be moved by “the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, ‘the nation will break up’.”

Shehu’s statement read in detail, “This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the Covid-19 health crisis.

“Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of a health crisis.

“The President as an elected leader under this constitution will continue to work with patriotic Nigerians, through and in line with the Parliamentary processes to finding solutions to structural and other impediments to the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.”

