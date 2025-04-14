Presidency warns APC of Ndume’s shifting allegiances after latest criticism of Tinubu’s govt

A storm is brewing within Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, has publicly raised concerns about the loyalty of Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume.

Speaking on Sunday Politics, a Channels Television programme, Bwala alleged that Ndume, one of the most enduring figures in Nigeria’s National Assembly, is no longer aligned with the ruling party in spirit, even if he remains a member on paper.

“Let me tell you today, and I want everybody to hear, especially the APC chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje—Senator Ali Ndume’s spirit and soul are with the opposition; it is his body that is still in the APC,” Bwala declared. “He is already going. It’s better to do what Nasir el-Rufai did, leave with honour, rather than stay and play the snitch.”

The presidential aide’s remarks follow a week of mounting political tensions, particularly after Ndume criticised the Tinubu administration’s approach to crisis management. In a controversial statement last Friday, Ndume advised President Tinubu to shift focus from the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State and instead prioritize security and economic issues plaguing the nation. He also warned that any indication of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s disapproval of Tinubu’s administration should be a cause for concern.

Ndume’s remarks came on the heels of a high-profile visit by opposition leaders to Buhari in Kaduna, led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a move widely seen as symbolic and politically charged.

The opposition is gathering steam ahead of the 2027 general elections. On March 20, 2025, a historic coalition was announced featuring key political figures including Atiku, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai. Their goal: to form a united front to unseat President Tinubu. The coalition is hoping to leverage the cumulative political capital and voter base of its members, who collectively garnered over 12 million votes in the 2023 election, more than four million votes above the tally that secured Tinubu’s victory.

While the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) continue to grapple with internal crises and legal battles, many disillusioned party members and high-profile defectors are reportedly gravitating toward the Social Democratic Party (SDP). El-Rufai and his political allies have already found a new home in the SDP, and rumours abound that both Atiku and Obi may follow suit, though neither has officially confirmed such plans.

Bwala’s warning reflects growing anxiety within the APC over internal dissent and the emergence of a formidable opposition alliance. With the 2027 elections looming and public dissatisfaction over economic hardship rising, the political landscape appears increasingly volatile and fluid.

For the APC, the question is no longer just about maintaining control, but about preserving unity in the face of defections and discontent.

