Presidency warns critics against destroying country’s image oversea

The Presidency has issued a strong warning to state actors who repeatedly criticise the country internationally to desist from such act.

This call was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Shehu made reference to Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari’s recent description of the calls on “foreign powers to meddle in the internal affairs of Nigeria” as the “highest level of unpatriotism.’’

Furthermore, the Presidential spokesman implored Nigerians to project the country in a positive light.

Read also: Presidency’s criticism of Kukah over US Congress presentation disrespectful – HURIWA

The statement read, ’’There’s nothing to gain by disparaging your country overseas. Every citizen must respect their nation. Those countries they go to and say bad things about Nigeria, their citizens dare not do that.

‘’When they go outside, they speak well of their nation. They are ambassadors of their own country. They are salesmen for their nations. Why do we go out and tell the worst stories of our own country?

‘’I think that Nigerians have to change. If we don’t love this country and if we don’t promote it, nobody will do it for us. This is very clear from the message Governor (Aminu) Masari (of Katsina State) issued a few days ago.’’

Join the conversation

Opinions