President Biden names US delegation for Tinubu’s inauguration

President Joseph Biden on Tuesday announced the American Presidential Delegation to attend the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria on May 29.

The delegation will be led by Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A statement from the White House on Monday lists other members of the delegation to include:

Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja

The Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California

The Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce

General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command

The Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency

The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State

The Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council

The Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development

Read Also: US President Biden seeks re-election in upcoming polls

No fewer than 65 world leaders, including Heads of State, have been invited to attend the inauguration of Tinubu, according to MBD.

On May 29 in Eagle Square, Abuja, the former governor of Lagos State will take the oath of office as Nigeria’s 16th president.

Past presidents, diplomats, leaders of international organisations, well-known Nigerians, and officials of foreign governments and organisations are also anticipated at the nation’s seventh transition ceremony.

The inauguration programmes will begin on Thursday with the investiture of Tinubu with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic and the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, as the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger.

Representatives of Nigeria’s traditional allies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, China, Germany, Finland, Jamaica, Japan, Israel, Turkey and several others are expected at the high-profile event.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now