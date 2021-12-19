President Buhari returns to Nigeria from Turkey

President Muhammadu Buhari today returned to Nigeria after attending the three-day Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity while announcing Buhari‘s return on his official Facebook page said he arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at exactly 2:35 pm.

“The official BBJ aircraft which he hadn’t used for several months as it underwent repairs and improvements landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at exactly 2:35 pm.” Shehu added

