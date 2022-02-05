President Buhari tells African leaders how his govt plans to lift Nigerians out of poverty

President Muhammadu Buhari has again reminded Nigerians and African leaders of his administration’s plans to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

Speaking on Friday virtually at the Africa Peer Review Forum of the African Union Buhari provided insights into how he intends to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

According to him the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria remain a top priority for his administration and he is determined to lift as many Nigerians from the poverty cycle.

The president also listed Nigeria’s strategic focus set out to achieve the objectives of the African Union Agenda 2063.

He said, “Focus will be hinged around building a thriving and sustainable economy; enhancing social inclusion and alleviating poverty;

“Others include enlarging agricultural output for food security and sufficiency; attaining energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products, as well as expanding transport and other infrastructural development, business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialization”.

Nigeria’s president also disclosed that he plans to strengthen access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity, social cohesion and security; as well as build a system that fights corruption and improves governance.

“We will also take advantage of Information, Communication and Technology to ensure inclusiveness, access and create more opportunities, while also sustaining social safety nets and access to education and opportunities.

“Nigeria remains resolutely committed to achieving these set goals despite the challenges that the report highlighted, including the COVID 19 pandemic.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria remains committed to providing social safety nets for the poor and most vulnerable in our society, while also taking advantage of the huge opportunities offered by the information and technology sector,’’ he added.

