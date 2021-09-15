President Buhari to address UN General Assembly Sept 24

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to give an address at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Buhari would be the second speaker on what would be the fourth day.

The Nigerian leader is billed deliver his address around 9 am (around 2 pm Nigerian time) to other world leaders during the morning session.

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro would be the first world leader to present his address to the 76th session as it is tradition, followed by the U.S. President, Joe Biden, the traditional second speaker, being the host country.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said strict pandemic rules would be enforced at the Assembly for the 2021 session.

Dujarric said the enforcement would include mandatory mask-wearing for all participants, required vaccinations for headquarters staff, and severely limited access to its 16-acre complex.

The 76th session of the General Assembly opened on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, with the inauguration of a new President, Abdulla Shahid of Maldives.

