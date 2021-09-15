Politics
President Buhari to address UN General Assembly Sept 24
President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to give an address at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Buhari would be the second speaker on what would be the fourth day.
The Nigerian leader is billed deliver his address around 9 am (around 2 pm Nigerian time) to other world leaders during the morning session.
The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro would be the first world leader to present his address to the 76th session as it is tradition, followed by the U.S. President, Joe Biden, the traditional second speaker, being the host country.
Read also: Buhari govt spends N11.679tn on debt servicing in five years –Report
At a press briefing on Wednesday, Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said strict pandemic rules would be enforced at the Assembly for the 2021 session.
Dujarric said the enforcement would include mandatory mask-wearing for all participants, required vaccinations for headquarters staff, and severely limited access to its 16-acre complex.
The 76th session of the General Assembly opened on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, with the inauguration of a new President, Abdulla Shahid of Maldives.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...