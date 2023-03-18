President-elect, Tinubu, votes in Lagos governorship polls

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu has voted in the ongoing governorship elections in Lagos State.

He exercised his franchise while encouraging others to vote peacefully.

READ ALSO:I’m challenging INEC’s declaration of Tinubu’s as president-elect – Obi

“I just joined other Nigerians in exercising my civic duty in the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections. I encourage you all to go out and vote peacefully,” Tinubu stated in a tweet

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now