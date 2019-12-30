President of Igbo extraction key to unlocking Nigeria’s potential, Ohaneze declares

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), the apex Igbo youth body of the socio-political group has declared that a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction remained the key to unlock the nation’s potential to its fullest.

The OYC made the declaration in a statement signed by the President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Secretary, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike which was made available to Ripples Nigeria at the weekend.

According to the OYC, the 2023 Presidency stands as the most justified Nigeria Project, that is more realisable.

The group which further stated that Igbos will favour the North and other parts of the country because Igbos are in all the 774 local councils in the country also berated the statement by the Arewa Youths president, Comrade Yerima Shettima, in a recent interview as a hate speech.

The OYC said that promoting ethnic domination by saying a Northerner will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 will fuel ethnic crisis, instability, political crisis and corruption in governance.

The statement by the OYC reads thus; “In a secular nation like ours, pursuing obviously unnatural and unhealthy agenda will threaten the unity of the country, and we urge ACYF President to tread cautiously with his promotion of a Northerner succeeding Buhari in 2023. Nigeria needs a radical departure and we want to try Igbo ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit, indomitable vigour in governance in 2023.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide will engage all ethnic nationality groups in consultative meetings including Arewa Consultative Youths Forum, from January 2020 regarding the 2023 Igbo Presidency project, and other mutual issues, dialogue and building bridges across the Niger remains the potent force to engage each other through moral persuasion and building alliances across the country,” the statement by the OYC added.

