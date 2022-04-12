Politics
President of South-East extraction will guarantee better Nigeria — Peter Obi
The former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, on Tuesday assured Nigerians of a better country if elected as President in 2023.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, who featured in Arise TV interview session in Lagos, stressed the need for the party to zone its presidential ticket to the South East.
He said: “For us in the South- East we believe we should be given the chance. The day we are given a chance, people will see a different Nigeria. So we are working together. We are going to sit down with other regions.
“Nigeria needs someone who can talk the problem. The mess is too much. Let anyone that can do things differently come up, even if he is a toddler. Let’s address the issues. We need issue-based campaign, not based on influence.”
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s problem a cumulative effect of bad leadership – Peter Obi
On consensus candidate, Obi noted that what was important at the moment is building of relationships strong enough to yield better results.
He declared his intention to meet other presidential aspirants from the north and other regions to discuss the consensus idea ahead of the party’s primaries.
The ex-governor added: “We need to forget unnecessary rift now. We must ensure that whatever comes out of this exercise is based on fairness, equity, love, and respect. If you have a diverse, multi-ethnic country like Nigeria, you must do things with justice and fairness.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...