President of South-East extraction will guarantee better Nigeria — Peter Obi

The former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, on Tuesday assured Nigerians of a better country if elected as President in 2023.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, who featured in Arise TV interview session in Lagos, stressed the need for the party to zone its presidential ticket to the South East.

He said: “For us in the South- East we believe we should be given the chance. The day we are given a chance, people will see a different Nigeria. So we are working together. We are going to sit down with other regions.

“Nigeria needs someone who can talk the problem. The mess is too much. Let anyone that can do things differently come up, even if he is a toddler. Let’s address the issues. We need issue-based campaign, not based on influence.”

On consensus candidate, Obi noted that what was important at the moment is building of relationships strong enough to yield better results.

He declared his intention to meet other presidential aspirants from the north and other regions to discuss the consensus idea ahead of the party’s primaries.

The ex-governor added: “We need to forget unnecessary rift now. We must ensure that whatever comes out of this exercise is based on fairness, equity, love, and respect. If you have a diverse, multi-ethnic country like Nigeria, you must do things with justice and fairness.”

Opinions

