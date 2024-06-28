President Tinubu urges governors to collaborate on food production, economic relief

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, called on state governors to join forces in boosting agricultural productivity, strengthening the economy, and providing immediate economic relief to Nigerian households.

Speaking at the National Executive Council meeting in Abuja, Tinubu emphasized the need for collective action to meet the needs of citizens.

“The time for action is now,” Tinubu stressed, urging governors to work together to deliver critical reforms.

He offered federal support for mechanized agriculture, high-quality seedlings, and solar-powered irrigation facilities to enhance food production.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of producing high-quality food for domestic consumption, job creation, and export-led wealth generation.

He asked governors to report back within seven days on their needs and requirements to achieve these goals.

He said, “Our states must work together to deliver on the critical reforms required of us to meet the needs of our people. Time is humanity’s most precious asset. You can never have enough of it. It is getting late.

“We are ready and able to support you in the form of the mechanization of your agricultural processes and the provision of high-quality seedlings.

“We are prepared to provide solar-powered irrigation facilities to support our farmers across seasons, but we must now produce. We must produce the food our people eat, and it will require coordination and intentionality between members of the National Economic Council (NEC).

“There is nothing we are doing that is more important than producing high-quality food for our people to consume, buy, and sell. We create jobs in the production of it. And that is before we generate wealth by exporting the excess. It is not beyond us to achieve this for Nigerians.

“How much support do you need from me, and in what form? I am prepared to provide it. But we must achieve the result. We must deliver on our targets at all levels. Please report back following your consultations and submit to my office within seven days.”

The president’s appeal comes as Nigeria faces food security challenges and economic pressures.

The collaboration between the federal government and state governors is seen as crucial in addressing these issues and improving the lives of Nigerians.

