Presidential aides react as rapper Cardi B seeks Nigerian citizenship over Trump’s attack on Iran

American female rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known professionally in music circles as Cardi B has declared that she is seeking Nigerian citizenship following the killing of Iran’s Quds Force Commander, Gen. Soleimani in an airstrike that was ordered by US President, Donald Trump.

The rapper who recently performed in Nigeria took to her official Twitter page to make the announcement describing the move by Trump as ‘the dumbest”, stressing that he is putting American lives in danger, hence her decision to file for Nigerian citizenship.

She wrote on Twitter; “Naaaaa these memes are fuckin but shit ain’t no joke! Especially being from New York .It’s sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.

Reacting, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission who stumbled upon the tweet by Cardi B replied the rapper who was born in Manhattan and raised in The Bronx, New York City, saying Nigerian’s can’t wait to receive her.

Dabiri-Erewa tweeted thus in reply to the rapper: @iamcardib; “As one in charge of the Diaspora for Nigeria, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk (take) a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry… It’s an indescribable experience”.

In a related development, Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari‘s aide on social media, who was also reacting to the comments by the rapper said that her choice of the country clearly shows that Nigeria is bigger than Ghana.

According to him, Nigeria vs Ghana debate is closed following the choice of the multiple-award winning rapper.

