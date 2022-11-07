Presidential debate in Nigeria a political entertainment —Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has described presidential debates in the country as a sort of political entertainment.

Sani was reacting to the Arise TV presidential town hall meeting organized for presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

Four presidential candidates — Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP); Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was represented by his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa; and Kola Abiola, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), participated in the first series of the meeting held in Abuja on Sunday.

Read also:Shehu Sani demands payment of full salary to varsity lecturers

The participants were robustly interrogated on ways they tended to address issues of security and economy in the country.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was absent from the event.

His presidential campaign council had in a statement explained the reason for his absence at the event.

Sani, who commented on the development in a tweet on Monday, said presidential debates were good but immaterial in Nigeria.

The former lawmaker noted that the debate would not have much influence on candidates Nigerians would cast their votes for next year.

He wrote: “In our peculiar kind of politics,Debate is good but it’s just a political entertainment. Many People have made up their mind who they will vote for and who they will not vote for.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now