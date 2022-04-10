PRESIDENTIAL DECLARATION: HURIWA slams Amaechi for showing ‘no remorse’ after terrorist attacks

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has criticised the Transportation Minister, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, for showing no remorse and empathy to victims of the recent train attacks in Kaduna.

HURIWA stated this on Sunday through a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, in the aftermath of the Minister’s declaration to run for the Presidency.

HURIWA wondered who encouraged the minister to make such a decision while the country was still mourning the unfortunate train passengers killed by terrorists in Kaduna on their route from Abuja.

The organisation also reminded the minister that approximately 200 passengers have still to be identified, despite the fact that he was busy planning an extravagant political ceremony to declare his decision to run for president.

“The minister did not show enough remorse about the massive official negligence that occasioned the killings of scores of train passengers just as it amounted to dancing on the graves of those innocent souls killed by North-West terrorists.

“It was wrong for the Transportation Minister to be seen using public facilities to dance around and then announce that he will run for the office of the president even when train passengers numbering over 200 are at the risk of being killed by the terrorists who took them off the publicly-owned train to the forests only because the Federal Government has abdicated her constitutional duty of protection of lives and property of citizens,” the statement read,

