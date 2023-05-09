Politics
Presidential Election Court adjourns APM’s petition against Tinubu to Thursday
The petition of the Allied Peoples Movement {APM} has been adjourned to Thursday, May 11, 2023 by the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja for continuation of the pre-hearing.
The PEPC adjourned the pre-hearing of the petition of the party against the emergence of President-elect Bola Tinubu at its resumed sitting on Tuesday.
In APM’s petition marked CA/ABJ/PEPC/04/2022, the party is challenging the results of the presidential election on grounds of irregularities including the mutilation of election results.
READ ALSO:Tribunal postpones Obi’s petition against Tinubu to May 10
The party is also contending that Tinubu did not have a validly nominated vice president, hence he was not validly sponsored by the APC.
INEC, APC, Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and Kabir Masari were listed as 1st to 5th respondents.
“The third respondent lost his candidacy and was no longer qualified to contest the presidential election. When the fifth respondent withdrew his nomination as the second respondent’s vice presidential candidate for his said presidential election”, the party stated.
