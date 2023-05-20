Presidential Election Court adjourns Atiku’s petition against Tinubu to May 22

The petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP} in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar at the Presidential Election Petition Court {PEPC} was, on Saturday, adjourned to Monday, May 22, 2023, for continuation of pre-hearing.

The five-man panel headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani fixed the day after the parties proposed the modalities for the hearing of the petition.

The Chairman of the PEPC, Justice Tsammani also directed parties to consult and report to the court regarding issues for consolidation before the next adjourned date.

