Presidential Election Court orders Peter Obi, LP to present joint petition in three weeks

Presidential Election Petition Court {PEPC}, on Tuesday, ordered the Labour Party and its presidential candidate in the February 25 election to present their joint petition against the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu within three weeks.

The Tribunal also ordered the President-elect, Tinubu, to defend his victory along with the Independent National Electoral Commission within five days.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, the Chairman of the court, gave the order on Tuesday while presenting the pre-hearing session report of the Tribunal.

He also ordered that Obi open his petition for hearing on May 30 and end same on June 23.

READ ALSO:Obi to US Sec of State Blinken: Allow the court to decide Nigeria's president

It would be recalled that Obi had, through his counsel, Professor Awa Kalu {SAN}, requested a period of seven weeks to establish their allegations against Tinubu’s victory.

According to the court, it arrived at the decision because of the limited time within which the petition must be disposed of.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the court has ordered the consolidation of the petitions so as to ensure an expeditious hearing, thereby rejecting the opposition of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress {APC} to the consolidation of the petitions.

