Politics
Presidential Election Court orders Peter Obi, LP to present joint petition in three weeks
Presidential Election Petition Court {PEPC}, on Tuesday, ordered the Labour Party and its presidential candidate in the February 25 election to present their joint petition against the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu within three weeks.
The Tribunal also ordered the President-elect, Tinubu, to defend his victory along with the Independent National Electoral Commission within five days.
Justice Haruna Tsammani, the Chairman of the court, gave the order on Tuesday while presenting the pre-hearing session report of the Tribunal.
He also ordered that Obi open his petition for hearing on May 30 and end same on June 23.
READ ALSO:Obi to US Sec of State Blinken: Allow the court to decide Nigeria’s president
It would be recalled that Obi had, through his counsel, Professor Awa Kalu {SAN}, requested a period of seven weeks to establish their allegations against Tinubu’s victory.
According to the court, it arrived at the decision because of the limited time within which the petition must be disposed of.
Ripples Nigeria reports that the court has ordered the consolidation of the petitions so as to ensure an expeditious hearing, thereby rejecting the opposition of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress {APC} to the consolidation of the petitions.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...