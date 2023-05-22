Presidential election court throws out Atiku’s application for live broadcast of proceedings

The Presidential Election Petition Court {PEPC}, on Monday, dismissed the application by the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP} and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to allow for live telecast of the court proceedings…

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five member panel dismissed the application as lacking in merit, adding that there was no regulatory framework or policy direction that permitted it to grant such application.

It also held that allowing cameras in the court room was a major judicial policy that must be supported by the law.

“The court can only be guided and act in accordance with the practice directions and procedures approved by the President of the Court of Appeal.

“We cannot permit a situation that may lead to dramatization of our proceedings,” Justice Tsammani held.

The court further held that the request was not part of any relief in the petitions before it, saying it was merely hinged on sentimental claim that it would benefit the electorates, maintaining that the petitioners failed to establish how televising the proceedings would advance their case.

The court insisted that such live broadcast would not have any utilitarian value to add to the determination of the petitions.

