Presidential election was savagely manipulated — Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) director of strategic communications, asserted on Monday that President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the result of a fraudulent presidential election on February 25.

Momodu claimed that the judiciary still needed to determine the legitimate winner of the election in a statement titled “I stand on rule of law,” which was released a few hours after Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria’s 16th president.

Momodu declared that he would support Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential nominee, and would not do so for personal gain.

He said, “My position on the state of our country, Nigeria, is simple and straightforward. I’m a loyal member of the PDP who owes absolute allegiance to Nigeria and its rule of law. My political party, the PDP and others, passionately hold the view that the last presidential election was savagely manipulated by the ruling party APC and the cases are already in courts.

“Nothing will make me abandon my party on the altar of convenience and profit. Win or lose, I will continue to stand on this principle without any malice or prejudice against those who think otherwise. Democracy is a game of choice and I’m resolutely standing by our candidate, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who has taken the honorable and peaceful step of going to court to seek redress. This is the only way we can deepen our hard-earned democracy. Sacrifice is not always convenient but painful.”

