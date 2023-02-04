Politics
‘Presidential election’s outcome will shock El-Rufai,’ Bafarawa reacts to Kaduna governor’s bold prediction on Tinubu
The former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, has slammed the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, for insisting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, would win this month’s election.
El-Rufai, who has not hidden his support for Tinubu, declared boldly during the week that the former Lagos State governor would emerge as the country’s next president at the end of the month.
The governor claimed in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily on Wednesday that some elements in the Presidential Villa are working against the APC candidate’s success in the election.
He noted that the individuals in question are still bitter over their candidate’s defeat in the APC presidential primary held in June last year.
El-Rufai said: “I believe there are elements in the Villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries.”
However, in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Saturday, Bafarawa argued that El-Rufai cannot assume that the entire North and all Nigerians are in support of Tinubu.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain insisted that the governor would be surprised by the outcome of the election.
READ ALSO: ‘Peter Obi lacks support in Kano, Kaduna,’ El-Rufai dismisses LP chances in presidential poll
He said: “We see his comment as a disrespectful one. What he was supposed to speak on was how the north and the country at large could improve.
“Also, El-Rufai said he contested for election and was voted into office. If this is what he calls being an elderly person with dignity before he even contested, we contested and people voted for us.
“Therefore, we that he doesn’t see as elders with dignity will show him that elders exist in the north. Even if there are (elders who have no dignity), he should preach to them rather than generalise.
“Also, he came out and was proudly saying that Tinubu will win the election whether people like it or not. Who told him that the whole of the north are supporting the APC?
“It’s just his opinion. Therefore, he has no right to boast with the north because everyone has their own candidates. The way he is campaigning for Tinubu is how we are campaigning for our candidate.
“We will surprise them; we will show them that this country belongs to nobody, likewise the north.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...