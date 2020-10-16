Presidential panel recommends dismissal of 37 SARS operatives

The Police Service Commission (PSC) said on Friday at least 37 former members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had been pencilled down for dismissal from service by a presidential panel set up by the Federal Government to reform the controversial police unit.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a statement, said the panel also recommended the prosecution of 24 other ex-SARS operatives for various acts of misconduct.

These, according to him, were the highlights of the report of the panel set up in 2018 by the government.

The panel investigated allegations of human rights violations and abuse of office against SARS and recommended reform or restructuring of the outfit.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, who presented the report to the PSC Chairman, Musiliu Smith, in Abuja, called for speedy implementation of the panel recommendations.

He, however, expressed optimism that Smith would deal appropriately with the report of the panel.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: NHRC submits presidential panel report on SARS to PSC

The statement read: “Ojukwu said at the end of the public hearing, the panel recommended 37 police officers for dismissal and 24 were recommended for prosecution.

“The panel also directed the Inspector -General of Police to unravel the identity of 22 officers involved in the violation of the human rights of innocent citizens.”

“Mr. Smith, who received the report, said the PSC would collaborate and support the NHRC in the promotion of good governance.

“He, however, said that for effective reform of ‘the much-maligned SARS,’ there must be a deliberate effort to select capable, professional, and credible people to replace the disbanded outfit.”

Join the conversation

Opinions