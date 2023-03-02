PRESIDENTIAL POLL: APC youths berate Obasanjo, urge Nigerians to unite, build a new nation

Following the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigerians have been urged to put the issue of politics behind and forge ahead for a new Nigeria under his leadership.

The call was made by Bauchi State wing of APC National Youth Caucus while reacting to events leading to the declaration of the presidential elections results by INEC.

State Chairman of the Caucus, Comrade Alkaseem Nuhu Abdukadir stressed that, “Let us unite for a better Nigeria. As always, we take this opportunity to salute fellow Nigerians for their faith, belief, love, support and interest in the success of this elections.”

According to him, “Having gotten this far on the rescue mission, we have to stay united, focused and committed to seeing to it that the job is done. For us, we take great joy that Nigerians have voted. Their votes have counted. Let no one disrupt the process. May almighty God help Mr. President, Security agents and the INEC to do the right thing.”

He however declared that the recent statement made by former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the recently concluded elections was unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms by all peace loving Nigerians and those who care about the unity of this country, because it was is an assault on the nation’s democracy, principles of natural justice and rule of law.

Alkaseem Nuhu Abdukadir said that, “all civil society groups, leaders, traditional rulers, clerics and IPAC and lovers of democracy must rise against this imprudent trespass, which we must all rise up in salvaging the nation democracy.”

He stated that,”It’s indeed glaring that the statement came at a time when the Independent National Electoral Commission is still busy with the conduct and release of the elections results at various level, without any proof of any irregularities in the elections challenged the credibility of the system and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to cancel the election midway.”

According to him, “The call for the cancellation of a validly conducted election is a call for insurrection. It’s an attempt to incite our people to take arms against the state. It’s an assault on our collective intelligence that we must condemn Obasanjo’s satanic, devilish and unpatriotic call. And we call on all well-meaning Nigerians and our security agencies to call him to order. Our security agencies should as a matter of urgency invite and interrogate this man and his antics. For the safety of our nation.”

He stressed that,”The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain, after 24 years of unbroken democracy, this is not the kind of thing we want to encounter. We cannot afford to allow the gains we have recorded to be frittered away by Obasanjo & co. whom neither worked for democracy nor believed in its principles.”

Abdulkadir said that, “Unfortunately, this set of people reaped from democracy; they reaped from our sweat, from our Labour for democracy. They reaped bountifully from where they did not sow, and neither worked for it. He who comes to equity must come with clean hands, Obasanjo’s hands are soiled with dirtiness, that is why we find it very difficult to comprehend why Obasanjo think he has moral standi to challenge the process of this election which is one of the best election ever conducted in the history of this country.”

“Does Obasanjo really understand what a transparent and credible election means? Is he even qualified to talk about credibility in an election? Someone who corrupted our electoral system, Nigerians did not forget what happened in 2007 after he failed in his bid to get an unconstitutional third term in office, used his protégé, Prof Maurice Iwu, organized perhaps the most fraudulent and mischievous election ever witnessed in this country,”he stressed.

According to him, “The beneficiary of that sham election, Late President Umaru Yar’Adua openly admitted that his presidency was a product of a fraudulent election with a commitment to reform the electoral process.”

By Yemi Kanji

