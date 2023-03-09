Politics
PRESIDENTIAL POLL: Labour Party reveals move to prove BVAS was ‘perverted’
The Director-General of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, says the party is currently compiling results from the February 25 presidential election to prove its claims that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was “perverted” during the exercise.
Osuntokun, while appearing on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, on Wednesday night, insisted that the LP had enough evidence at its disposal that the conduct of the election was compromised in favour of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu against the LP candidate, Peter Obi.
“BVAS has been perverted. Something that is to serve a good course has now been perverted,” Osuntokun said while fielding questions on the programme.
“Because once the BVAS does its role – takes a picture of the results – the polling agents will have it.
READ ALSO:Labour Party dissolves Rivers executive committee
“So, the polling agents have all the results and we have our own that is presently being compiled.”
The LP DG also insisted that the party won some states by wider margins than the results INEC released, and maintained that its candidate Obi was victorious in the presidential election.
“It has been said before – about nine opinion polls – prior to the election said Obi was going to win,” he insisted.
