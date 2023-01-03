PRESIDENTIAL RACE: Like Obasanjo, Niger Delta leader, Clark, endorses Obi

A former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has endorsed the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, for president in the forthcoming election.

Clark, who addressed newsmen at his residence in Abuja on Tuesday, insisted Obi’s move to restructure the country was commendable.

Clark’s endorsement came days after the former President Olusegun Obasanjo had dumped Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the former Anambra State Governor.

Obasanjo described Obi as having the requisite credentials to lead the country in a new direction.

Clark said: “I have since been fully briefed on the successful outcome of the interaction held at that occasion. Amongst other things, I have taken note of the following observations which came out of the meeting: That PANDEF presented the expectations and demands of the peoples of the Niger Delta, comprising infrastructural development, devolution of power, resource control, effective and inclusive participation in the oil and gas sector, amongst other things, to the Presidential Candidate.

“That the vision statement shared by His Excellency Peter Obi at the occasion, as it relates to making Nigeria more productive, using the rich resource endowment in every part of the country; curbing waste and fighting corruption; and creating jobs for our teeming youths through innovative initiatives is very commendable.

“That his restated commitment to restructuring and devolution of power, will promote harmony, peaceful coexistence amongst the states and constituent parts of the country.

“That his vision for more equity and justice as it pertains to the South-South region, which in the past sixty years has produced much of the revenue for the national economy, but has been neglected with little impact in terms of infrastructure and social development, is convincing and commendable.

“Peter Obi’s commitment to environmental justice to the clean up of the Niger Delta polluted communities is most welcomed, given that even the ongoing Ogoni clean-up has been rather slow. His commitment to inclusion of qualified persons from the Niger Delta in the national governance process in the future government if elected into power is very reassuring.

“Taking all these factors into consideration, and putting His excellency Peter Obi side by side with all other candidates being presented by other political parties, I am convinced beyond doubt, that our country Nigeria has a great opportunity to elect a phenomenal team, the candidate of the Labour Party, and his deputy, senator Datti Baba-Ahmad, as preesident and vice president respectively,

“I formally hereby announce that I will, therefore, personally, vote for HE Peter Obi and his vice presidential candidate on election day, February 25th, 2023, as president and vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also call on all well Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious and even political backgrounds to vote for H.E. Peter Obi without hesitation, as he is our best hope of a new Nigeria of peace, stability and progress.

