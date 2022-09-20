‘Presidential race not a regional matter, no way for South-East,’ Kalu downplays Peter Obi’s 2023 chances

The former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, declared on Tuesday nobody from the South-East would win the 2023 presidential election.

The Senate Chief Whip, who stated this in a chat with journalists shortly after the lawmakers resumed from their annual vacation, said the presidential race was not a regional issue and as such, Igbo candidates should not entertain any hope of winning the election.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is the only notable politician from the South-East vying for the country’s highest political office next year.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential flag bearer, Dumebi Kachikwu, hails from Delta State in the South-South.

Kalu said: “I have said this before and I repeat that an Igbo man cannot win the 2023 presidency because it is not a regional thing.

“I was in the race but when it was made clear that the presidency is not a regional issue, I had to withdraw. I have no problem with Igbo man being president.

“But we have to do it with other Nigerians. If we don’t do it with other Nigerians, it is not going to work, no matter how popular you are. It’s president of Nigeria, not president of Igboland.

READ ALSO: Igbo leaders urge Nigerian govt to demilitarise South East, embrace dialogue

“If anyone is more qualified to be the president from the South-East, that person would have been me because I am the most qualified.

“But it’s a party business. I have no grudges against anybody who is running. So, it is not personal. It is political and party. This thing is about party winning elections.

“I have chosen to be in APC. Why will I vote against Tinubu? It’s madness, and I’m not going to do it. Elections go along party line, not along tribal line.

“The Igbos should wait for another time and see whether Nigerians would agree to zone the presidency to the Igboland.

“But for now, our presidential candidate is Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu is a strategic leader, he will make his presidency beneficial to the Igbos. The Igbos will be the biggest beneficiaries of Tinubu’s presidency.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now