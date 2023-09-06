Politics
#PresidentialTribunal: Court throws out Obi’s claim that Tinubu not qualified over forfeiture of money in US
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday threw out a petition by presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi on the educational qualification of President Bola Tinubu.
He had sought the approval of the tribunal to disqualify Tinubu on the ground that the president was not qualified to contest the February 25 election over forfeiture of money in US.
READ ALSO:VP Shettima, govs, others arrive PEPT venue ahead of final ruling (Photos)
The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the presidential election.
More to come…
