PresidentialTribunal: Court throws out Obi’s claim that Tinubu not qualified over forfeiture of money in US

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday threw out a petition by presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi on the educational qualification of President Bola Tinubu.

He had sought the approval of the tribunal to disqualify Tinubu on the ground that the president was not qualified to contest the February 25 election over forfeiture of money in US.

READ ALSO:VP Shettima, govs, others arrive PEPT venue ahead of final ruling (Photos)

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the presidential election.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now