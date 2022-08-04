Metro
Press Centre criticises NBC over N5m fine levied on Trust TV for terrorist documentaries
The International Press Center (IPC) on Wednesday, expressed its displeasure with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for the N5 million fine levied on Trust TV following the broadcast of a documentary titled “Nigeria’s banditry: The inside story” on the country’s state of insecurity.
The imposition was referred to as an “arbitrary fine” by the IPC in a statement by Melody Lawal, its press freedom officer.
She reaffirmed that the banditry destroying Nigeria and daily jeopardising the lives and property of the populace was not a product of the media and should be reminded of by the Federal Government, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and the NBC.
The NBC accused the stations of endangering national security and praising the criminal operations of bandits in a statement released on Wednesday by its Director General, Balarabe Illela.
Illela stated that the fines must be paid by August 30, 2022, and that failing to do so will result in the imposition of a greater penalty.
Read also: NBC fines Trust TV N5m for alleged ‘glorification’ of terrorism
However, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Nigerian Union of Journalists, and other professional organisations supporting freedom of the press and freedom of expression in the nation were urged by the IPC to “rise in unanimity in protest of this new development and antagonism by the administration.”
The statement further noted, “In the circumstance, the IPC considers the fine imposed on Trust TV an act of injustice, an assault on media freedom and a violation of the right of the people to know the truth about the dynamics of banditry in the country and the decision should therefore be reversed”, the statement quoted the Executive Director of IPC, Lanre Arogundade, as saying.
“It is unacceptable that NBC, funded by taxpayers’ money and expected to act in the public interest, would continuously exhibit the symptoms of the government attack dog once the Information Minister blows the whistle.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...