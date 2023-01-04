Price hike hits Apple’s iPhone battery: Here is why?

The price of Apple’s iPhone battery is reported to have increased by $20 for anyone looking to buy its replacement.

Apple, in a recent statement to customers, published on its website, stated that starting on March 1 all older iPhones will see their battery replacement fees increase by $20.

Prior to this announcement, initial price of an iPhone 13 was $69

With the new hike, from March, the tech giant will charge $89 per piece.

READ ALSO:Apple, Google to face probe in UK over industry dominance

The hike in price of battery price is expected to apply to older iPhones, some iPads, and MacBook laptops.

Analysts have suggested that the move indicated how Apple is adjusting its prices in response to higher costs for labor and parts as well as inflation in the U.S.

While it is not certain if the change would prompt more people to upgrade their phones to a new model instead of replacing the battery, the hike could lead some users to consider non-Apple products in 2023.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now