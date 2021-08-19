Price of cooking gas increased by 3.52% in July – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed on Thursday that Nigerians spent more on kerosene and cooking gas last month.

The agency disclosed this in Price Watch for July released in Abuja.

The NBS said the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 7.31 percent from N370.29 in June to N370.34 in July.

It added that the states with the highest average price of kerosene were Ebonyi (N520.83), Taraba (N491.67) and Jigawa (N457.41).

Bayelsa (N241.67), Adamawa (N316.67) and Niger (N338.64) paid the lowest price for the product.

The bureau said: “Average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 3.78 percent month-on-month to N1,302.56 in July from N1,255.15 in June 2021.

“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Ekiti (N1,591.67), Plateau (N1,556.25) and Abuja (N1,480.00).

“States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Yobe (N1,080.00), Rivers (N1,081.58) and Bayelsa (N1,088.46).”

Similarly, Nigerians using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) paid more to refill a 5kg cylinder of the commodity last month.

According to NBS, price of cooking gas increased by 3.52 percent from N2,068.69 in June to N2,141.59 last month.

States with the highest average price for refilling of a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Akwa Ibom (N2,600.00), Benue (N2,540.00) and Bauchi (N2,486.86).

While states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder were Abuja (N1,806.15), Lagos (N1,840.80) and Ondo (N1,842.94).

It added: “Average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 3.11 percent month-on-month and by 7.16 percent year-on-year to N4,422.32 in July 2021 from N4,289.05 in June 2021.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas(Cooking Gas) were Abuja (N5,050.00), Gombe (N5,000.00), and Kogi (N4,985.00).

“States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Kaduna (N3,718.09), Zamfara (N3,725.38) and Oyo (N3,859.97).”

