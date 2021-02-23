Prices of Kerosene, cooking gas drop in January 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

The average price per litre of Kerosene, and 5kg cylinder cooking Gas in Nigeria dropped to N350.55, and N1,949.02 in January 2021 from N352.79 and N1,949.75 in December 2020 respectively.

This was revealed in the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) Price watch report released for the month of January 2021.

For Kerosene the average price in January 2021 decreased by 0.64 percent from the N352.79 average price in December 2020.

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Benue (N441.67), Taraba (N430.00) and Lagos (N402.67).

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa (N244.05), Rivers (N274.56) and Delta (N280.77).

Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 1.32% month-on-month and decreased by -2.21% year-on-year to N1,191.13 in January 2021 from N1,175.59 in December 2020.

States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Kebbi (N1,580.00), Nasarawa (N1,465.50) and Gombe (N1,435.56).

States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Bayelsa (N846.67), Rivers (N847.22) and Sokoto (N855.56).

For refilling 5kg cylinder Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Average price for the refilling decreased by 0.04 percent N1,949.75 in December 2020.

Nigerians living in Bauchi, Adamawa and Borno paid the highest.

Bauchi (N2,480.00), Adamawa (N2,450.00) and Borno (N2,394.34).

States with the lowest average price were Enugu (N1,620.00), Ebonyi (N1,707.12) and Osun (N1,718.18).

Similarly States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Cross River (N4,791.67), Sokoto (N4,753.42) and Akwa Ibom (N4,614.49)..

While Kaduna (N3,291.19), Zamfara (N3,565.83) and Niger (N3,675.00) had the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas.

