Prices of onions, garri, maize increase by over 40% in one year | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Prices of onions, garri, maize increase by over 40% in one year
In the last one year, the price of essential food items such as onions, gari, maize have skyrocketed by as much as 40 percent in many parts of Nigeria.
These were revealed in the latest selected food price watch report for January 2021 by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) releases on Friday.
The price of Onions increased as much as 57.77 percent to sell at N356.29 from N225.83, the biggest jump among the 43 items surveyed.
The average price of white gari sold at N159.64 in January 2020 also shot up by 52.69 percent to N243.76. Yellow gari on the other hand rose by 45.75 percent from N182.19 to N265.55 in January 2021.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s inflation hits 14.89%, driven by soaring food prices
Similarly, the price of Maize grain white sold loose and Maize grain yellow sold loose spiked by 41.56 percent and 43.49 percent to sell at N210.74, N214.68 from N148.86 and N149.62 respectively.
Other key food items to have increased significantly include 1kg of tomato increased by 22.11 percent, from N237.22 sold in January 2020 to N289.66 in January 2021.
Whereas, 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) rose by 21.69 percent to N551.57 in January 2021 from N453.24 in January 2020.
The average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 21.56 percent to N234.67 in January 2021 from N193.04 it sold in January 2020.
NBS report further highlighted that all items witnessed an increase from what last year price except for frozen chicken, Tilapia fish (epiya) fresh, Mudfish: dried.
Frozen Chicken sold for N1,983.14 in January 2020 fell by 2.80 percent to 1927.54 in January 2021. While Tilapia fish (epiya) fresh price fell to N868.65 in January 2021 from N870.06 it sold in January 2020 a 0.16 drop.
Mudfish: dried price also reduced by -0.03 from N1758.76 average price in January 2020 to N1758.18 in January 2021.
