Price of petrol higher in Abia, Adamawa, Gombe in January — NBS | Ripples Nigeria

As Nigerians await the decision of the Federal government on the new pump price for petrol, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that in January 2021 average prices paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) was N164.09.

The price in January was a 12.88 percent increase from N145.37 it was sold in January 2020 but a 0.97 percent decrease from the N165.70 petrol in December 2020.

States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Abia (N173.75), Adamawa (N166.25) and Gombe (N165.83).

States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Lagos (N160.75), Borno (N162.00) and Ekiti (N162.21).

By region, South East average price of N166.60 was the highest followed by South-South N164.25 and southwest N162.61.

NorthWest, North East, and North Central average prices were N163.57, N164.06 and N164.01 respectively.

