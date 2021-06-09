Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday officially increased the exchange rate for cargo clearance from N381 per dollar to N404. 97 per dollar.
The development has caused tension at the ports as importers and freight forwarders have warned Nigerians to expect price changes in products.
Speaking to the media, Mr Uche Ejesieme, Public Relations Officer of Tin Can Island Customs Command, confirmed the development and asked stakeholders to re-adjust.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the N24 difference in the exchange rate has already been effected on the customs systems by its IT service providers; Web Fontaine.
The development has caused tension at the ports as importers and freight forwarders who spoke with Ripples Nigeria lamented that they were being forced to pay duty far above what they had initially budgeted for.
Speaking to Ripples Nigeria on the phone, a freight forwarder Ekene Okoro said, “I went to work on Tuesday and at DTI (Direct Trade Input), I was about punching (capturing) my work via the Customs portal, only for me to notice some changes in dollar (Customs duty) rate”.
Read also: CBN raises FOREX allocations to banks
He said the implication of the increment was that the cost of cargo clearance had increased, meaning the cost of products in the market would also be increased automatically.
“There was no notification on the increase and this is so wrong,” he added.
He warned Nigerians to brace up and expect changes in price for vehicles and other consumer products.
Data from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Nigeria imported N6.53 trillion worth of goods in the first three months of the year.
Apapa and Tin Can Island ports processed 60.67 percent of the total imports.
By David Ibemere…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....