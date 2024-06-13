Metro
Priest sentenced to life in prison for raping minor in Ekiti
Justice O.I.O Ogunyemi of the Ekiti State High Court, Ado- Ekiti, on Thursday, sentenced a pastor with Winners Chapel Church, Omuo- Ekiti, Mr. Enoch Gbinyiam, to life imprisonment for raping a minor in his church.
Gbinyiam was arraigned on a one-count charge of rape by the state government.
The State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr. Julius Ajiba, told the court that the defendant raped the daughter of a member of the church during her visit to the vicarage.
Ajiba described the victim as a regular visitor to the mission house.
According to him, the victim visited the vicarage to assist the pastor’s wife with house chores, teach and help his young children in their school assignments.
He said: “It was during one of her visits to the mission house that the defendant sedated a bottle of fanta and offered her to drink.
“The minor took the Fanta and slept off only to wake up and found out that she was bleeding profusely from her vagina.
“The defendant was subsequently arrested and charged to court.
He said the offence contravened Section 2 of the Gender Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019.
The DPP called four witnesses and tendered two exhibits to prove his case.
The defendant, who spoke through his counsel, Mr. Adeyinka Opaleke, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
He called one witness and tendered evidence in defence of himself.
The judge in his ruling held that the prosecutor proved his case beyond reasonable doubt.
He, therefore, convicted the defendant and sentenced him to life imprisonment in a correctional centre.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...