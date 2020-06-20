PRIMARY ELECTION: Edo APC rejects Gov Uzodinma-led committee, gives reasons

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the party’s governorship primary election committee led by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The party recently set up the committee to conduct its primary election slated for June 22 in the state.

But the state party chairman, Anselem Ojezua announced on Friday that the state APC had no option than to reject the Uzodinma-led committee.

One of the reasons he gave for the rejection of the committee was that the Uzodinma-led group was set up at a time, the controversy of the proper person to take over from the party’s suspended national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole was raging.

Also citing the order of an FCT High Court in Abuja that Victor Giadom should act as the party’s national chairman, Ojezua said the state APC had a reservation with the entire process.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to reports that a primary election committee has been inaugurated by the Hilliard Eta-led faction of the National Working Committee of our party to conduct party primaries in Edo.

“This purported inauguration is reported to have been done while a controversy is raging as to the proper officer to take over from Adams Oshiomhole.

“We have on good authority that Victor Giadom, the acting National Secretary, has been empowered by the FCT High Court in Abuja to act in that capacity.

“Besides, we have reservations with the entire process from the beginning because the national working committee has not first obtained the approval of the National Executive Committee of our party.

“In the light of the above, we have no option than to reject the Uzodinma-led committee.”

