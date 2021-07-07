News
Primary schools’ teachers embark on strike in Abuja over June salaries
Public primary school teachers in the Bwari local council of Abuja have commenced a strike over the delay in the payment of their June salaries.
Pupils, who came for studies on Wednesday morning, were sent back home by the teachers.
Meanwhile, the development comes barely two days into the third term examination for primary school pupils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Read also: INVESTIGATION…. Forgery, bribery, exam malpractice a booming business in Lagos Primary Schools
One of the teachers, who pleaded anonymity, said the area council chapter of the National Union of Teachers (NUT) had given the notice of strike through a circular on Tuesday.
Another teacher, who spoke on the development said out of the six FCT area councils, only Bwari has failed to pay primary school teachers their salaries for June, added that all efforts made by the NUT to get the salaries paid did not yield results.
When contacted, the Vice Chairman of the Bwari area council, Aminu Musa, said the issue was sorted out last night and the salaries would be released before 10 am on Wednesday.
