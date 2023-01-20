Primate Ayodele suggests postponment of 2023 poll, harps on restructuring

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the general election date to forestall inconclusive polls.

Primate Ayodele, who spoke via a statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday, noted that elections might not be held in some places if conducted as scheduled.

The cleric advised the electoral umpire to postpone the polls and prepare more, hinting the process might be sabotaged.

He also harped on restructuring as the major solution to the the crises in the country.

Ayodele said: “If INEC doesn’t postpone the general elections, it will not hold in some places and it will lead to an inconclusive election. There are some people who will sabotage the election in those places.

“Nigeria cannot move forward without restructuring, God said that is the answer to Nigeria’s problems, not elections. If Nigeria doesn’t do restructuring in the coming dispensation, the country will collapse and what we don’t expect will happen.

“If we want Nigeria to be united, restructuring is the answer. I also foresee a massive protest against the government in the coming dispensation if restructuring isn’t done.

“None of the candidates can get the solution to the country, all the campaigns are lies. The best bet for the country is restructuring.’’

