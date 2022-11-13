News
Primate Ayodele urges Buhari to dialogue with IPOB, other secessionist groups ahead of 2023 elections
The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to dialogue with the various secessionist groups in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Ayodele, who made the call in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, urged the president not to underrate the agitators to avoid making errors that would disrupt the nation’s peace.
He appealed to Buhari to invite the secessionist agitators for dialogue and resolve their grievances amicably.
The major secessionist groups in the country are the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), and Ilana Omo Oodua, the umbrella body of the Yoruba secessionist agitators.
Peter Obi misled into joining Labour Party, can't be president in 2023 —Primate Ayodele
The cleric said: ‘’The government must work on the security of the nation because agitators are planning something.
“The likes of IPOB, ESN, and Oduduwa nation agitators should be called for dialogue.
“They should not underrate them to avoid errors. They should call them, talk to them in order to ensure peace.’’
