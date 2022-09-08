Prince Charles becomes new King of Britain

The Prince of Wales, Charles, has become the new king of Great Britain following the death of Queen Elizabeth ll on Thursday.

Elizabeth, who ruled Britain for 70 years, died peacefully at the Balmoral Castle on Thursday.

She was 96.

In line with the century-old protocol, the 73-year-old Charles immediately ascended to the throne following the death of her mother who became the queen at the age of 25 in 1952.

He is the eldest of four children born to the queen and her late husband Prince Philips, and the longest-serving heir in British history.

