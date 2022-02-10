Prince Charles contracts COVID-19 again, goes into isolation

The Prince of Wales, Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19 again and is currently in self isolation.

In a statement on Twitter Thursday, Clarence House said the 73-year-old tested positive for the virus earlier in the day and subsequently cancelled engagements in Winchester.

The statement read: “This morning, The Prince of Wales tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating

“His Royal Highness is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Prince Charles contracted the virus in March 2020 when he announced he had mild symptoms.

Reports from royal aides stated that the fully vaccinated Prince of Wales was confirmed positive after routine tests taken before public engagements.

However, the Duchess of Cornwall tested negative.

This comes after the Prince and Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla attended a reception in the British Museum on Wednesday to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust (BAT).

