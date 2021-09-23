Entertainment
Prince Kpokpogri drags Tonto Dike, DSS to court, demands N10bn
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been dragged before a Federal High Court in Abuja, by her former partner, Prince Kpokpogri.
Joined in the lawsuit filed on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, is the Department of State Services (DSS).
The Nigerian politician, Kpokpogri is seeking the enforcement of his fundamental rights.
In the suit, Kpokpogri prayed the court for a restraining order stopping the DSS from further inviting him, following the recent petition filed against him by the actress.
READ ALSO: Prince Kpokpogri confirms breakup with Tonto Dikeh, says she cheated on him
He also asked the court for an order directing Tonto and DSS to pay him the sum of N10 billion as compensation for the mental trauma, emotional stress and severe damage caused to him due to the invitation extended to him.
Kpokpogri’s suit is coming weeks after he was invited by the DSS for questioning.
Tonto and Kpokpogri’s relationship quickly went sour barely two months after it was made public.
