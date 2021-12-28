Prince Kpokpogri retrieves SUV from former partner, Tonto Dikeh

Self-acclaimed Nigerian politician and activist, Prince Kpokpogri has confirmed that he has recovered his Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) from his former partner, Tonto Dikeh.

Kpokpogri and the Nollywood actress had one of the messiest relationships in 2021.

The self-acclaimed activist made this known during an exchange with a fan via his Instagram page.

In the exchange, the fan congratulated him for retrieving his SUV.

READ ALSO: Actress Tonto Dikeh claims Jane Mena aborted for her former partner, Kpokpogri

According to him, the SUV which is worth N67M was moved to the actress’s residence.

Kpokpogri’s car issues started after his relationship with the actress hit the rocks in September 2021.

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now