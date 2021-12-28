Entertainment
Prince Kpokpogri retrieves SUV from former partner, Tonto Dikeh
Self-acclaimed Nigerian politician and activist, Prince Kpokpogri has confirmed that he has recovered his Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) from his former partner, Tonto Dikeh.
Kpokpogri and the Nollywood actress had one of the messiest relationships in 2021.
The self-acclaimed activist made this known during an exchange with a fan via his Instagram page.
In the exchange, the fan congratulated him for retrieving his SUV.
READ ALSO: Actress Tonto Dikeh claims Jane Mena aborted for her former partner, Kpokpogri
According to him, the SUV which is worth N67M was moved to the actress’s residence.
Kpokpogri’s car issues started after his relationship with the actress hit the rocks in September 2021.
Watch the video below.
