Prince Kpokpogri, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-partner, weeps over demolition of his Abuja home

Prince Kpokpogri, the estranged partner of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, on Saturday, May 14 cried out over the demolition of his house in Abuja.

Taking to his Instagram platform during the early hours of the day, the distraught Delta State politician alleged that his house was being destroyed by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

He noted that the house being destroyed was worth over N700 million.

In his live session, Kpokpogri further stated that when he asked them why his building was being destroyed, they said it was an “order from above.”

He said, “They told me the order is from above… I have my building approval, I have all my documents, and I paid four million naira for the documentation fee.”

Kpokpogri noted that the FCDA monitored the house construction from the foundation to the finishing level.

